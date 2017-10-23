New CEO named at Baptist Health in Louisville

A new Chief Executive Officer will take the realm of Baptist Health in Louisville on Dec. 4.

According to a release from Baptist Health in Paducah, Gerard "Ger" Colman, the current chief operating officer for Wisconsin's largest private employer and healthcare system, has been involved in health care for 25 years.

“Ger Colman has been preparing to take the reins as a CEO for his entire career – cultivating a wide range of skills necessary to oversee Baptist Health, Kentucky’s largest not-for-profit healthcare provider,” said Allen Rudd, Baptist Health Board of Directors chairman. “We are fortunate to have found someone with his breadth and depth of experience with not-for-profit and faith-based organizations.

Baptist Health has eight hospitals, including one in Paducah.

