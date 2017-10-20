First Alert: Great evening for football, rain later this weekend - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

First Alert: Great evening for football, rain later this weekend

Written by Grant Dade, Meteorologist
(Source: James Gullage, cNews) (Source: James Gullage, cNews)
(KFVS) -

Good Friday Afternoon Heartland.

Are you ready for some Heartland Football Friday? It looks like another great evening for football across the area.

Temperatures will be a bit warm for this time of the year.

We will also see partly to mostly cloudy skies, but no rain will fall from those clouds.

Temperatures around kickoff will be in the upper 60s cooling to near 60 by midnight. Lows by morning will be in the middle 50s.

Saturday will be partly to mostly cloudy across the Heartland.

It will be warm and breezy at times. Highs will reach the upper 70s.

Rain still appears likely for Sunday and may linger into Monday.

