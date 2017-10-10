1 killed in crash on I-55 in Cape Girardeau Co., MO

A man from Louisiana has died after his truck crashed head-on into a tractor trailer on Interstate 55 near Fruitland, Missouri.

It happened just after 9 p.m. at the 106 mile marker on Tuesday, Oct. 10.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Leonard Giardelli, Jr., of Walker, La., was driving south in the northbound lane.

Giardelli's truck collided with a northbound tractor trailer driven by Anthony Reed, 43, of Charleston, Mo.

The coroner pronounced Giardelli dead at the scene.

Northbound traffic was diverted for several hours as crews worked the scene.

All lanes of traffic are back open.

