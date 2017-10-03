Tips for college students during Mental Illness Awareness Week - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Tips for college students during Mental Illness Awareness Week

Written by Marc Thomas, Reporter
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

This week is dedicated to both educate and increase awareness about mental illness.

Each year, Mental Illness Awareness Week falls on the first full week in October. 

It was started by Congress back in 1990 and organizations like the National Alliance on Mental Illness use this time to advocate for mental health throughout the U.S. 

According to NAMI's website, they decided to focus their attention on five mental health conditions to help educate people:

  • Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder
  • Borderline Personality Disorder
  • Dual Diagnosis
  • Depression
  • Schizophrenia & Psychosis

Millions of Americans are affected by mental health conditions every year. 

When it comes to college students, NAMI says that half of all lifetime cases of mental illness will begin by age 14 and rises to 75 percent by age 24.

Donna St. Sauver, a counselor with the Counseling and Disability Services at Southeast Missouri State University said some college students have higher rates of anxiousness than a half-century ago. 

"One researcher quantified that students in college today rank higher in anxiety than folks who were hospitalized back in the 1950's," said St. Sauver. 

Additionally, NAMI points out that 64 percent of students dropped out of college due to mental health-related issues.

The survey adds that the primary diagnoses are depression, bipolar disorder, and post-traumatic stress disorder. 

Many colleges across the U.S. have resources available for students and Southeast Missouri State University is one of them. 

For more information about some resources provided by Southeast Missouri State University, click here

