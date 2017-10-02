Don't miss the Harvest Moon

Get ready for Thursday, October 5! The Harvest Moon will make its appearance.

According to EarthSky, in the Northern Hemisphere, we call the closest full moon to the autumn equinox the Harvest Moon.

Because the September full moon came early in the month in 2017, the full moon of Oct. 5 will be the Harvest Moon.

So, where did it get its name? According to EarthSky, the Harvest Moon helped farmers gather their crops before there were tractor lights. As the sunlight faded, the moon would rise and illuminate the fields throughout the night. The name was popularized by the early 20th-century song "Shine on Harvest Moon."

You may not know, but every full moon has a name. The names vary depending on where you live. One of the most famous full moon names besides the Harvest Moon is the Hunter's Moon.

