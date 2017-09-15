US 51 in Hickman Co., KY closed until 8pm after tanker truck cra - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

US 51 in Hickman Co., KY closed until 8pm after tanker truck crash

Written by Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
HICKMAN COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

The closure of US 51 in Hickman County, Kentucky was extended to 8 p.m. after a tanker truck crash.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, crews are still working to off-load the fuel truck and the process is moving slower than anticipated.

On Friday afternoon, September 15, a tanker truck crashed, blocking US 51 near the 7 mile marker south of Clinton, Ky. The truck was hauling about 7,000 gallons of diesel fuel.

North and southbound lanes of US 51 were blocked at the crash site.

KYTC personnel assisted police with a detour via KY 780, KY 123 and KY 58.

    Volunteers from Ameren Illinois, the City of Marion and the Marion Police Department joined together Wednesday, April 25  to help a local neighborhood become more energy efficient.  

    Missouri Governor Eric Greitens signed an order on Wednesday making changes to the Homeland Security Advisory Council. 

    Rain chances arrive this afternoon and stick with parts of the Heartland this evening and overnight. 

