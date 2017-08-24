SIU football team to hold Fan Fest

The Southern Illinois University football team will hold a Fan Fest on Thursday, August 24.

Fan Fest will be from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Saluki Stadium on the field.

The seventh-annual event is free and open to the public.

Saluki football players and coaches, cheerleaders, shakers and mascots will be there to greet fans.

Some highlights include:

Free Brown Dawg Kids Club membership and t-shirt

Free ice cream, chocolate milk, juice and giveaways

Inflatables and bounce house

Players and coaches available for autographs

Saluki football players will lead drills in throwing, catching and kicking as well as a football obstacle course

LEGO-building station

You can click here for more information.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.