SIU football team to hold Fan Fest

Written by Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
CARBONDALE, IL (KFVS) -

The Southern Illinois University football team will hold a Fan Fest on Thursday, August 24.

Fan Fest will be from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Saluki Stadium on the field.

The seventh-annual event is free and open to the public.

Saluki football players and coaches, cheerleaders, shakers and mascots will be there to greet fans.

Some highlights include:

  • Free Brown Dawg Kids Club membership and t-shirt
  • Free ice cream, chocolate milk, juice and giveaways
  • Inflatables and bounce house
  • Players and coaches available for autographs
  • Saluki football players will lead drills in throwing, catching and kicking as well as a football obstacle course
  • LEGO-building station

