Sikeston, MO woman arrested after attack with baseball bat

A Sikeston, Missouri woman is behind bars after allegedly taking a bat to a car with people inside it on Tuesday, Aug. 22.

Officers with the Sikeston DPS were alerted to the 400 block of John R. Blvd. around 5:18 p.m., just after receiving the initial call. Officers learned that a group of people sitting in a parked vehicle was approached by another group of people on foot carrying baseball bats.

Authorities said Roshanna R. Isom, 37, used the bat she was carrying and struck the driver's side window. The window shattered and covered everyone in the vehicle with broken glass. As the driver tried to drive away, a second person reportedly broke the passenger side window out with a bat. The driver told authorities they then "put their heads down and drove south."

As the driver headed south on John R. Blvd., his vehicle struck two juveniles who were watching the disturbance. The driver said he didn't know he hit anybody as everyone in the vehicle had their heads down and could not see.

One of the juveniles hit suffered moderate injuries and was taken to St. Francis Hospital in Cape Girardeau. The other juvenile suffered more serious injuries and was flown to Children's Hospital in St. Louis. Both are expected to recover.

The driver was not arrested in the incident.

Isom was arrested and is charged with property damage in the first-degree (felony) and child endangerment (felony).

