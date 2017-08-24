Sikeston, MO woman arrested after attack with baseball bat

A Sikeston, Missouri woman is behind bars after attacking a car with people inside it with a baseball bat on Tuesday, Aug. 22.
A Sikeston, Missouri woman is behind bars after attacking a car with people inside it with a baseball bat on Tuesday, Aug. 22.
Officers in Sikeston are looking for two people who allegedly assaulted and robbed a man inside his home with a gun.
Officers in Sikeston are looking for two people who allegedly assaulted and robbed a man inside his home with a gun.
Four members of Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner's communications team have resigned weeks after being hired in the wake of the Republican's conflicting response to a political cartoon that critics call racist.
Four members of Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner's communications team have resigned weeks after being hired in the wake of the Republican's conflicting response to a political cartoon that critics call racist.
The Army Corps of Engineers at Rend Lake will be hosting a live animal presentation Saturday, August 26th.
The Army Corps of Engineers at Rend Lake will be hosting a live animal presentation Saturday, August 26th.
A Missouri man is among the sailors still missing after the U.S. Navy called off a search for survivors of a collision between a destroyer and an oil tanker in the ocean near Singapore.
A Missouri man is among the sailors still missing after the U.S. Navy called off a search for survivors of a collision between a destroyer and an oil tanker in the ocean near Singapore.
The children’s parents were charged with felony child endangerment.
The children’s parents were charged with felony child endangerment.
The 77-year-old woman was beaten and held hostage for two days before she managed to slip out of her house while her family was sleeping.
The 77-year-old woman was beaten and held hostage for two days before she managed to slip out of her house while her family was sleeping.
The winning numbers were 06-07-16-23-26, with a Powerball number of 04.
The winning numbers were 06-07-16-23-26, with a Powerball number of 04.
Cheerleading coaches and school administrators in a Colorado district have been placed on leave and Denver police are investigating amid series of videos that show high school cheerleaders screaming in pain while...
Cheerleading coaches and school administrators in a Colorado district have been placed on leave and Denver police are investigating amid series of videos that show high school cheerleaders screaming in pain while being pushed into splits during practice.
The U.S. National Hurricane Center says additional strengthening is expected and Harvey could become a hurricane on Friday.
The U.S. National Hurricane Center says additional strengthening is expected and Harvey could become a hurricane on Friday.
The U.S. Navy's 7th Fleet says a body found by Malaysian forces is not one of the sailors missing after a collision between the USS John S. McCain and an oil tanker.
The U.S. Navy's 7th Fleet says a body found by Malaysian forces is not one of the sailors missing after a collision between the USS John S. McCain and an oil tanker.
"As soon as saw it my hair stood up. Because it was ... I've never seen anything like that before."
"As soon as saw it my hair stood up. Because it was ... I've never seen anything like that before."
Tuesday’s incident was captured on cellphone video, which shows the exact moment the 16-year-old student swung at the teacher.
Tuesday’s incident was captured on cellphone video, which shows the exact moment the 16-year-old student swung at the teacher.
A Danville, KY, resident visited JACK Casino in Cincinnati Wednesday morning claiming they asked him to leave for something he did not do.
A Danville, KY, resident visited JACK Casino in Cincinnati Wednesday morning claiming they asked him to leave for something he did not do.