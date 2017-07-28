SEMO holds Mean Machine football camp - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

SEMO holds Mean Machine football camp

Written by Todd Richards, Sports Director
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

It's a Heartland youth football tradition this time of year, the SEMO Mean Machine Football Camp.

Coach George Foster, with the help of so many great volunteers, ran the show. The camp is designed for kids in second through sixth grade and fundamentals are right at the top of the list, according to Coach Foster.

"We start from the start, tackling, hitting the holes, holding the balls and defense," he said. "I've gotten great reception. I started off with just Jackson and Cape, now I've got kids as far as Scott County. I got Sikeston kids, Kelly kids. It's vital that a lot of these kids that won't come back to play football get a chance to get physical exercise and push themselves."

Coach Foster said his volunteers are instrumental in the success of the camp and the Mean Machine success in general.

