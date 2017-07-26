WATCH: IL Gov. Rauner holds press conference

Illinois Governor Bruce Rauner held a press conference on Wednesday, July 26.

He talked about the education funding bill and said the Democratic leadership in the General Assembly "continued to play games with children's education."

Senate Bill 1, the education funding bill, was passed on May 31 but it has yet to be sent to the governor's desk. The governor said this puts the start of the school year at risk.

"No child in Illinois should lose a single minute of their education for political gain," Gov. Rauner said. "Why wait until Monday to send me the bill? It's unconscionable. It's wrong. Our children deserve so much better than this. It's wrong to take money from school kids and send it to CPS pension payments."

The current version of SB1 includes a massive pension payment for Chicago Public Schools. Gov. Rauner plans to issue an amendatory veto that would eliminate the CPS pension bailout and send more money to school districts across the state.

Special session has adjourned for the day, and lawmakers failed to get SB 1 to my desk. The political games must stop, send me the bill. pic.twitter.com/5cKiizXlSc — Bruce Rauner (@GovRauner) July 26, 2017

The governor addressed the media following the adjournment of the General Assembly, along with Senate Republican Leader Bill Brady and House Republican Leader Jim Durkin.

The press conference was at the Governor's Office at the Illinois State Capitol.

