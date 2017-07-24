Antique Tractor Show to kick off at Discovery Park of America

Lauren Jones and Josh Massie are gearing up for the Antique Tractor Show planned for August 5th at Discovery Park of America. The show is sponsored by Mahindra of Ken Tenn, and anyone with an antique tractor is welcome to participate by arriving between

If you like tractors of any kind - old, new, unusual, restored - the first Antique Tractor Show at Discovery Park of America is the place for you.

The Tractor Show will begin on August 5 at 10 a.m. with a parade around the park scheduled for 1 p.m. The tractors will be on display around the Red Barn. All members get in free, and all other guests will pay just $10 to enter the park that day. Attendance is free with park admission.

Anyone wishing to display a tractor at the show is asked to arrive between 8 a.m. and 1 a.m. on the day of the show. Tractors can be unloaded and there will be a designated area to store your trailer. There is no charge to display your tractor. If you bring a tractor to display during the show, you will receive two free admissions to Discovery Park for the day, and a special commemorative participation button souvenir.

Non-food vendors will be asked to pay $25 to set up a booth or vendor tent during the tractor show, and will receive one complimentary pass to the park for the day. Food vendors must register in advance by calling Discovery Park’s event department at (731)-885-5455.

According to one of the organizers of the show, Johnny Bruff, there will be around a hundred or more tractors on display.

“It’s going to be a great day at Discovery Park,” Bruff said. “There will be pork rinds, kettle corn, a couple of food trucks, drink tents; the park has great food at Eats & Treats outside, and The Cafe inside."

The first Antique Tractor Show at Discovery Park of America is sponsored by Mahindra of Ken Tenn. Discovery Park of America is located at 830 Everett Blvd. in Union City, TN. You can see the complete 2017 Calendar of Events, including upcoming educational and entertaining events, by visiting the their website.

The park is open Tuesdays through Sundays from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved