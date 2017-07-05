Critical need for donors to give the gift of life

The American Red Cross is facing a critical blood shortage and is issuing an emergency call for eligible blood and platelet donors of all blood types to give now and help save lives.

Blood donations have fallen short of expectations for the past two months, resulting in about 61,000 fewer donations than needed and causing a significant draw down of the Red Cross blood supply. The shortfall is the equivalent of the Red Cross not collecting any blood donations for more than four days.

“It’s crucial that people donate now to meet the needs of patients every day and to be prepared for emergencies that require significant volumes of donated blood,” said Joe Zydlo, External Communications Manager of the Missouri-Illinois Blood Services Region. “Every day, blood and platelet donors can help save lives, and right now these heroes are needed to give as soon as possible.”

How to Help:

To schedule an appointment to donate, use the free Blood Donor App, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767). The Red Cross has added more than 25,000 additional appointment slots at donation centers and community blood drives across the country over the next few weeks to accommodate more donors. Donation appointments and completion of a RapidPass online health history questionnaire are encouraged to help reduce the time it takes to donate.

Summer Months Lead to Shortage:

Blood shortages often worsen around Independence Day due to many fewer volunteer-hosted blood drives at places of work, worship or community gathering, and this year is no exception. Nearly 700 fewer blood drives are scheduled during the Independence Day week than the weeks before and after the holiday.

Overall, the summer months are among the most challenging times of the year for blood and platelet donations as regular donors delay giving while they vacation and participate in summer activities. In a recent survey of Red Cross blood donors, more than 73 percent indicated vacation plans this summer, many of them occurring the weeks before and after Independence Day.

New donors and those who haven’t given in a while are especially encouraged to roll up a sleeve and help save lives. Nearly one-third fewer new blood donors came out to give last summer than during the rest of the year due in part to schools – where blood drives are held and where new donors give – being out of session during the summer months.

Every two seconds in the United States blood and platelets are needed to respond to patient emergencies, including accident and burn victims, heart surgery and organ transplant procedures, and patients receiving treatment for leukemia, cancer or sickle cell disease. The Red Cross must collect nearly 14,000 blood donations every day for patients at approximately 2,600 hospitals across the country.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities July 5-25:

ILLINOIS:

Jackson County:

Ava

7/19/2017: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Bower Park Center, Bower Park

Carbondale

7/5/2017: 7 a.m. - 11:30 a.m., Illinois Department of Transportation, 2801 West Murphysboro Road

7/11/2017: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 303 South Poplar Street

7/12/2017: 4 p.m. - 8 p.m., Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 7168 Old Route 13

7/14/2017: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., SIH System Office, University Mall, 1239 East Main

7/19/2017: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Southern Illinois University Carbondale Student Health Services, 374 East Grand

7/21/2017: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Center for Medical Arts, 2601 West Main

7/21/2017: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Southern Illinois University Carbondale - Morris Library, 605 Agriculture Drive

7/25/2017: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Southern Illinois University Carbondale Student Center, 1255 Lincoln Drive

Elkville

7/24/2017: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Christian Church, 112 South 2nd

Murphysboro

7/5/2017: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Wright Do It Center, 208 South Williams

7/7/2017: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Pleasant Hill Christian Church, 6415 Ava Road

7/19/2017: 1:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., American Legion Post 127, 1700 Gartside

Jefferson County:

Bluford

7/13/2017: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Bluford Ruritan Club, 814 6th Street

Dix

7/5/2017: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Dix Community Center, 217 North Main

Mount Vernon

7/8/2017: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., Family Video, 2629 Broadway

7/14/2017: 12:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m., Medline Industries, 210 North 10th Street

7/21/2017: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Mt. Vernon Church of Christ, 4304 Ilbery Road

Woodlawn

7/19/2017: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Woodlawn Community Building, Route 1

Perry County:

Du Quoin

7/20/2017: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Marshall Browning Hospital, 900 North Washington

Pinckneyville

7/13/2017: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Pauls United Church of Christ, 205 East Jackson

Williamson County:

Herrin

7/5/2017: 4 p.m. - 8 p.m., Herrin Church of Christ, 3101 South Park Avenue

7/17/2017: 12:30 p.m. - 5 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 300 South 17th Street

7/24/2017: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Herrin Chamber of Commerce, 3 South Park Street

Marion

7/12/2017: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Illinois Star Centre, 3000 West DeYoung Street

7/13/2017: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Illinois Star Centre, 3000 West DeYoung Street

7/16/2017: 8:45 a.m. - 12:45 p.m., Knights of Columbus, 600 North Russell

7/17/2017: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Illinois Star Centre, 3000 West DeYoung Street

MISSOURI:

Bollinger County:

Leopold

7/23/2017: 8 a.m. - 12 p.m., Knights of Columbus, Main Street

Butler County:

Poplar Bluff

7/7/2017: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Sacred Heart Catholic School, 111 North 8th Street

7/11/2017: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Poplar Bluff Elks Lodge, 6653 Highway 67 North

7/24/2017: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., John J Pershing VA Medical Center, 1500 N Westwood, Hwy 67 N

Cape Girardeau County:

Cape Girardeau

7/11/2017: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., Southeast Missouri State University - Clerical & Technical Staff Dempster Hall Atrium, One University Plaza

7/11/2017: 11:30 a.m. - 6 p.m., Cape Girardeau Blood Donation Center, 20 South Mt Auburn Road

7/13/2017: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., American Red Cross Center, 20 South Mount Auburn Road

7/18/2017: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., Metro Business College, 1732 North Kingshighway

7/18/2017: 11:30 a.m. - 6 p.m., Cape Girardeau Blood Donation Center, 20 South Mt Auburn Road

7/18/2017: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Abbey Road Christian Church, 2411 Abbey Road

7/25/2017: 11:30 a.m. - 6 p.m., Cape Girardeau Blood Donation Center, 20 South Mt Auburn Road

Jackson

7/10/2017: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., American Legion Hall, North High Street

7/19/2017: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Church of Christ, 310 North Shawnee

7/21/2017: 2:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., New McKendree United Methodist Church, 1770 South Hope

Oak Ridge

7/25/2017: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 4154 State Highway E

Carter County:

Van Buren

7/25/2017: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Carter County Senior Center, 14 Ball Park Road

Dunklin County:

Campbell

7/5/2017: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Campbell General Baptist Church, Highway 53 North

Malden

7/6/2017: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Malden Community Center, 607 North Douglass Street

Perry County:

Perryville

7/14/2017: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Elks Lodge 2701, 921 North Perryville Boulevard

7/18/2017: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Perry Park Center, 800 City Park Drive

7/24/2017: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Perry County Memorial Hospital, 434 North West Street

Scott County:

Chaffee

7/10/2017: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Chaffee High School, 517 West Yoakum

Oran

7/9/2017: 9 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Guardian Angel Parish, 604 Church Street

Scott City

7/22/2017: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., Lawless Harley Davidson, 2100 East Outer Road

Sikeston

7/6/2017: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., Missouri Department of Transportation, 2675 North Main Street

7/10/2017: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Missouri Delta Medical Center, 1008 North Main

7/17/2017: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., SEMO Health Network- Sikeston Medical Clinic, 200 Southland Drive

7/20/2017: 11:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., US Bank, 625 North Main Street

Stoddard County:

Advance

7/14/2017: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Bank of Advance, 105 East Gabriel

Bernie

7/12/2017: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Bernie Community Center, 503 South Walnut

Bloomfield

7/15/2017: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., First General Baptist Church, 501 Christian Drive

Wayne County:

Piedmont

7/14/2017: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Masonic Lodge, 505 North Main

Williamsville

7/21/2017: 2:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Wayne County Nutrition Center, Highway 49, PO Box 158

