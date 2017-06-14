Native American festival for eclipse to take place in Makanda, IL

Located near the center line of the solar eclipse is Little Grassy United Methodist Camp (LGC).

It's eight miles south of Carbondale, Illinois.

On August 19, before the moon hides the sun, a celebration will be going on at LGC and all are invited to attend.

They are calling it a Native American Indian Festival.

Ceremonies of both traditional and religious nature will be held and the air will be filled with drums, flutes and stories.

A spirit fire will blaze during the event and free crafts will be offered for the kids as well as a Native American craft fair.

Centuries old ceremonies like this are performed surrounding celestial events such as this eclipse. Event coordinators have said at times there will be two different stages going at the same time with varying experiences.

The event takes place over three days. It starts Saturday, August 19, noon to dark, Sunday, August 20, 9 a.m. to dark, and Monday, August 21, 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Single day tickets for adults are $20; children ages 5 – 10 are $10, children under 5 are free. Weekend passes are $45 for adults and $20 for children.

Those purchasing Monday tickets and weekend passes will be given free eclipse viewing glasses. Limited tent camping is available for those purchasing weekend passes on a first-come-first-serve basis.

The festival will take place on the northside of the camp at 189 Campground Road in Makanda, Ill.

To purchase tickets for the festival, go to www.igrc.org/Festival or go to www.littlegrassycamp.org and follow the links. To make arrangements for tent camping, call the camp office at 618-457-6030 between 9:30 a.m. and noon, Monday through Friday.

Space to set up chairs or spread out a blanket during the eclipse will be available if you do not want to attend the festival but still want to come and observe the eclipse.

Registration to view the eclipse is required by August 7. The $15 fee includes parking, a box lunch, and viewing glasses. To sign up for this option, again go to www.littlegrassycamp.org.

Illinois Great Rivers Conference pastors who are involved in the planning of the festival itself include Rev. Danira Para, pastor of Dayspring UMC in Peoria, retired pastors Rev. Ken Hayden, Rev. Danny Lybarger, and Rev. Gary Billiot.

