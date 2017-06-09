Gov. Rauner signs bill to transform bail process

Illinois Governor Bruce Rauner signed a criminal justice reform bill on Friday, June 9 that will transform the bail process.

The purpose of SB 2034 is to help low-level, non-violent offenders have their bond reviewed quickly and even lowered if they have not been able to post bond because of financial reasons. Additionally, the group of offenders will earn more credit toward fines while incarcerated.

"Pretrial release must not focus on the defendants' ability to pay," Sen. Donne Trotter said. "This new law allows the courts to look at the threat to the public safety or their risk of failure to appear."

The bill also extends the Illinois RICO statute until 2022. It will add some jobs considered public officials under the statute that handles threats to public officials.

“Extending RICO and reforming our bail bond system is both tough but smart on crime. RICO is a valued tool for law enforcement and prosecutors to conduct long term investigations against street gangs and criminal enterprises throughout the state. Bail reform makes sense based the multiple examples of low level misdemeanor defendants spending extended time in the jail awaiting trial for lack of resources. The legislation signed today is a good example of forward thinking legislation worked in a bi -partisan manner,” said House Republican Leader Jim Durkin.

Social workers, case workers, attorneys or investigators who work for the Department of Healthcare and Family Services, the Department of Human Services, the Department of Children and Family Services or the Guardianship and Advocacy Commission are now covered under the law.

