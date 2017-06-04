Cadiz, KY Driver critically hurt in rollover crash - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Cadiz, KY Driver critically hurt in rollover crash

Written by Michael Bowling, Content Specialist
A driver suffered critical injuries Saturday in a single vehicle crash in Calloway County, Kentucky. 

The Sheriff's office says at around 9:30 am 23-year-old Eva Watkins of Cadiz was driving west on Highway 94 east when she ran off the road, causing her vehicle to overturn and snap a utility pole. 

Watkins became trapped in the vehicle and had to be freed by emergency responders, 

They treated her at the scene before flying her to a hospital in Nashville for treatment of critical injuries.

West Kentucky Rural Electric and Murray Water and Gas responded to the scene due to electrical lines down as a result of the crash.

The crash is currently under investigation.

