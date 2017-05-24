SIU football signee shot, killed in IN

The Southern Illinois Salukis are mourning the loss of one of their own.

Dijon Anderson, 18, was shot in Indianapolis on May 6. He died from his injuries on May 23.

In a statement, head coach Nick Hill said of Dijon, "He had an infectious personality and was the kind of person who made those around him better."

Anderson signed with SIU on Feb. 1. After the signing, he made a special post on his personal twitter page.

"First off I want to thank God for blessing me and leading me in the right direction in life. I also want to thank all my coaches and all my teachers for believing in me and pushing me to my best ability. I want to thank my mama because if it wasn't for her I wouldn't be here today. My mama never missed one of my games ever in my whole life. She will always be my #1 fan. Also I want to thank all my coaches and mentors because when I wanted to just give up and quit they pushed me. Shoutout to coach Spann and the SIU coaching staff. But I'm just blessed and honored to be able to sign with Southern Illinois University. #RunWitUs"-- Dijon Anderson's Twitter

A 17-year-old classmate died the night of the shooting. Another classmate was hurt. No one has been arrested in connection to the shooting.

Anderson was set to move to Carbondale in a couple of weeks.

