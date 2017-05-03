SEMO football team helps sandbag at Red Star in Cape Girardeau, MO

The Southeast Missouri State University football team helped sandbag at Red Star Baptist Church in Cape Girardeau, Missouri on Wednesday, May 3.

The Redhawks players went to their coaches after hearing that people in the community needed help.

Senior Rider Garrett said they took this opportunity to give back to the community.

"I think it's huge, I mean definitely with some of the new guys, they don't understand quite what the community has done for us and being here all four years, I understand just how much work it takes to do what they do so giving back just a little bit shows how much we appreciate the community," Garrett said.

Coach Jared Diekmann said there would be several players helping throughout the day to fill sand bags.

