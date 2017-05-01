Baptist Health Paducah to host 6th Spokes for Strokes bike tour

Baptist Health Paducah will host its 6th Spokes for Strokes bike tour on Saturday, June 3 to help raise stroke awareness.

The event will also help cover funds for life-saving technologies and expanded stroke care services.

Spokes for Strokes offers 10, 35 or 65-mile rides through southern McCracken, Marshall and Graves counties.

Spokes for Strokes will begin at 7 a.m. with registration at Baptist Health Imaging Center on the west end of campus at 2705 Kentucky Ave., followed by the tour at 8 a.m.

Registration can be done at active.com for $25 an individual, $40 for couples and $50 for a family for four.

For more information about Spokes for Strokes, call 270-575-2851.

