Village president of Colp, IL decided by coin toss

Written by Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
COLP, IL (KFVS) -

The new village president of Colp, Illinois was decided by a coin toss on Thursday, April 20.

Tammy O'Daniell-Howell won the coin toss. She said she is the first female mayor of Colp.

It's a small town in Williamson County and each candidate had 11 votes during the election, so they did what they had to do to pick a winner.

O'Daniell-Howell chose heads and Bryan Riekena chose tails.

With the decision at the fate of gravity and a coin, heads won, ending the tie with one village president.

O'Daniell-Howell is already thinking about the future.

"It feels great! I am ready for change in my town," she said. "I would like to see a storm shelter because we severely need one. We don't have any place that's safe. If there's a tornado or a repeat of a May 8th storm or anything like that. So, I'd like to see that...I'm anxious to get our park finished and I want to see some more growth for our town."

It is Illinois law for a tie, like this one, to be settled in a coin toss.

O'Daniell-Howell will serve a four-year term as mayor.

