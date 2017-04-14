Notre Dame girls soccer uses chemistry to push undefeated season

Being undefeated is something very few teams can achieve.

The Notre Dame Lady Bulldogs soccer team are 10-0 but they still consider themselves and their season a work in progress.

"You still have to play a role as an individual on the field,"sophomore Megan Heisserer said. "Play your best to help the team."

With only two seniors, the Lady Bulldogs are looking to each other for inspiration each and every game.

"I think we work really well as a team," Heisserer said. "We don't get down on each other and we always keep each other up."

This time last season, Notre Dame was 5-2 but the players are confident the time on the field is paying off.

"We're a very experienced team, although we have young players," senior Courtney Schlosser said. "We have eleven players returning from the previous year and I'm excited to see what we can accomplish."

Whether or not this team stays undefeated, these girls know where their strength comes from.

"I love playing with all my teammates,' Schlosser said with a grin. " I've known them for son long and I'm excited to see where we can go."

The Lady Bulldogs are in action on April 19th against the Perryville Pirates.

