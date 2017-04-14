Notre Dame girls soccer uses chemistry to push undefeated season - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Notre Dame girls soccer uses chemistry to push undefeated season

Written by Mary Kate Burgess, Sports Anchor
Connect
JACKSON, MO (KFVS) -

Being undefeated is something very few teams can achieve. 

The Notre Dame Lady Bulldogs soccer team are 10-0 but they still consider themselves and their season a work in progress. 

"You still have to play a role as an individual on the field,"sophomore Megan Heisserer said. "Play your best to help the team."

With only two seniors, the Lady Bulldogs are looking to each other for inspiration each and every game. 

"I think we work really well as a team," Heisserer said. "We don't get down on each other and we always keep each other up." 

This time last season, Notre Dame was 5-2 but the players are confident the time on the field is paying off. 

"We're a very experienced team, although we have young players," senior Courtney Schlosser said. "We have eleven players returning from the previous year and I'm excited to see what we can accomplish." 

Whether or not this team stays undefeated, these girls know where their strength comes from. 

"I love playing with all my teammates,' Schlosser said with a grin. " I've known them for son long and I'm excited to see where we can go." 

The Lady Bulldogs are in action on April 19th against the Perryville Pirates. 

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland SportsSportsMore>>

  • Champ Eagles vs. Atlanta to open season, also play in London

    Champ Eagles vs. Atlanta to open season, also play in London

    Thursday, April 19 2018 8:46 PM EDT2018-04-20 00:46:34 GMT
    Thursday, April 19 2018 10:36 PM EDT2018-04-20 02:36:29 GMT
    Super Bowl champion Philadelphia will host Atlanta to kick off the 2018 NFL season on Thursday night Sept. 6. Green Bay hosts Chicago in the first Sunday night matchup on Sept. 9.
    Super Bowl champion Philadelphia will host Atlanta to kick off the 2018 NFL season on Thursday night Sept. 6. Green Bay hosts Chicago in the first Sunday night matchup on Sept. 9.

  • Lester, Heyward lead Cubs past Cardinals 8-5

    Lester, Heyward lead Cubs past Cardinals 8-5

    Thursday, April 19 2018 6:21 PM EDT2018-04-19 22:21:54 GMT
    (Source: KFVS)(Source: KFVS)

    Jon Lester was dominant through six innings of two-hit ball in his 100th start as Cub, Jason Heyward hit a two-run homer and Chicago defeated the St. Louis Cardinals 8-5 on Thursday.

    Jon Lester was dominant through six innings of two-hit ball in his 100th start as Cub, Jason Heyward hit a two-run homer and Chicago defeated the St. Louis Cardinals 8-5 on Thursday.

  • Hester, Forte to sign 1-day contracts, retire with Bears

    Hester, Forte to sign 1-day contracts, retire with Bears

    Wednesday, April 18 2018 8:06 PM EDT2018-04-19 00:06:39 GMT
    Devin Hester and running back Matt Forte will sign one-day contracts with the Chicago Bears (Source: KFVS)Devin Hester and running back Matt Forte will sign one-day contracts with the Chicago Bears (Source: KFVS)

    Record-setting return specialist Devin Hester and running back Matt Forte will sign one-day contracts with the Chicago Bears and retire as members of the organization where they starred.

    Record-setting return specialist Devin Hester and running back Matt Forte will sign one-day contracts with the Chicago Bears and retire as members of the organization where they starred.

    •   
Powered by Frankly