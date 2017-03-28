Community input meeting held at Red Star Baptist

A community input meeting and open house were held at Red Star Baptist Church on Tuesday, March 28.

The community plan input meeting showcased ideas for the future plan for the Ward 1 neighborhood in Cape Girardeau, Missouri. The ideas include sculptures, trails, a park and all of them would occupy the floodplain area by the boat ramp.

The church is located at 1301 Main Street.

The public can stop by anytime between 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.

A development firm volunteered to help the city plan a use for the area that was hit hard by flooding in recent years, but was once a busy part of Cape Girardeau.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.