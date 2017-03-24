Saluki Football cancels scrimmage due to weather

A planned scrimmage football game at Carterville High School has been cancelled due to the threat of thunderstorms.

That game was set to take place on Saturday, March 25.

If you'd like to watch the Salukis scrimmage, you have another chance.

They're set to face off on Sunday, March 26 at 1 p.m. at Saluki Stadium.

