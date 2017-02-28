Paducah woman arrested after throwing knife at husband

A Paducah woman was arrested for domestic violence after she threw a knife at her husband on Tuesday, Feb. 28

On Tuesday around 01:10 a.m., McCracken County sheriff's deputies responded to 5660 Christy Court for a reported disturbance. Upon arrival, deputies found Robert Taylor, 53, of Paducah, inside the home with a large laceration to his left ear.

During the investigation, deputies learned Taylor was in a dispute with his wife, Valerie Taylor, 49, also of Paducah. At one point during this argument, Mrs. Taylor allegedly threw a large butcher knife at Mr. Taylor. The knife hit Mr. Taylor on the left ear, seriously cutting him. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment of his injuries.

Mrs. Taylor was arrested and taken to McCracken County Regional Jail and is charged with second-degree assault (domestic violence).

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.