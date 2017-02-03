Historic groundbreaking held at new Kelso C-7 school

The Kelso C-7 Preschool students, future kindergartners of the new school, wore construction hats and held shovels for the groundbreaking. (Source: Kelso C-7 School District)

A historic groundbreaking was held at the Kelso C-7 New Hamburg Elementary School on Thursday, February 2.

The new building is 22,000 square feet and will include 10 classrooms, a multipurpose room/cafeteria, library/media center and full-service kitchen.

Kelso C-7 is a pre-kindergarten through eighth grade public school district for the Kelso and New Hamburg areas. Located off Highway A, east of the existing Scott County school building, the new school has closer access to Highway 61.

"Today, in breaking ground on the school, we are opening a new chapter for this community," said Leonna Heuring, president of the Kelso C-7 Board of Education. "We are coming together to ensure this community perseveres, and we are laying the foundation for new opportunities of growth in this district and community."

Before the groundbreaking at the construction site, a ceremony was held in the St. Lawrence Parish Center in New Hamburg, where Kelso C-7 sixth grader Will Klipfel, student leadership team representative, welcomed the crowd.

"The Kelso C-7 voters overwhelmingly passed this bond issue with a historic 76 percent approval," said Lauren Heuring, chair of the Prop KIDS Campaign Committee. "We not only broke ground today; we built upon a strong community tradition, which will enrich the lives of generations of students and all who live there.

Participating in the groundbreaking ceremony at the construction site were the superintendent; school board members; previous land owners of the site, Brian and Lauren Heuring and Joe and Donna Bucher; representatives from The Bank of Missouri; Paragon Architecture; and Strickland Engineering.

The Kelso C-7 Preschool students, future kindergartners of the new school, also wore mini construction hats and held shovels for the photo opportunity. A school-wide photo was also taken at the site.

The new Kelso C-7 New Hambrug School anticpates construction will be completed in December 2017 with the school opening to students and staff in January 2018.

