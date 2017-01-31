SIU: Spring enrollment down from 2016

Southern Illinois University announced its spring enrollment is down, mirroring the fall enrollment as expected.

Overall, spring 2017 enrollment totaled 14,636 compared with 15,806 students enrolled in spring 2016.

"Fall enrollment declined 7.55 percent when compared with the previous fall, while the current spring semester declined 7.40 percent when compared with the previous spring," said Interim Chancellor Brad Colwell. "This means that we held our ground. Typically, spring semester figures are a direct reflection of what we have seen in the fall."

Colwell said spring enrollment is always lower than fall enrollment due to December graduation.

There were 1,383 students scheduled to graduate in December, which correlates closely with the 1,351 difference between the fall 2016 enrollment of 15,987 and spring enrollment of 14,636.

