Bootheel Bluegrass Festival returns to Fruitland, MO for 12th year

There are shelters open across the Heartland for those who have had to evacuate because of rising water.
Investigator Marty Plunk from the Weakley County Sheriff's Department obtained confessions from three of five people believed responsible for taking a golf cart and damaging the Dresden High School Football Field.
Small business owners in Missouri who were impacted by flooding April 29-30 have access to loans through the U.S. Small Business Administration to try and rebuild.
As of Monday, May 1, the river at Poplar Bluff, Missouri is expected to crest at approximately 22 feet.
The Army Corps of Engineers increased the discharge through the conduit to 5,000 cubic feet per second at 9 a.m. on Monday, May 1.
An active shooter in Dallas has shot a Dallas Fire and Rescue paramedic. Police have a house surrounded.
“To know that someone got hurt that bad, and it’s a friend of yours, it’s just unbelievable,” Billingsley said, breaking down in tears.
Police tweeted a person is in custody.
William Huff terrorized Sierra Vista during the spring and summer of 1967. Despite a sentence of 40 years to life, the Arizona Board of Executive Clemency voted to release him from prison into home arrest. Family members of the victims are concerned for the safety of the community, as are new members of the Clemency Board. CBS 5 Investigates videotaped Huff riding a bike through his Tucson neighborhood. There are no restrictions placed on his proximity to children.
Police say officers shot and killed an armed man suspected of shooting eight people Sunday at an apartment complex in San Diego.
A year after the accident, the girl has had two head surgeries, three skin grafts, one eye surgery and 28 blood transfusions.
Parts of the Midwest and the South were recovering Monday after a weekend round of storms, winds, hail and isolated tornadoes killed at least 14 people.
One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction. She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.
An 11-year-old boy shot her with a loaded gun he found in a nearby abandoned house, family members say.
President Donald Trump is wondering why the issues that led to the Civil War "could not have been worked out" in order to prevent the bloody conflict.
