Bald Knob Cross offering unique vantage point for Great American Eclipse

In about 200 days, the Great American Eclipse will take over the Heartland, and one southern Illinois organization says they’ve got the best view.

Bald Knob Cross in Alto Pass is offering tickets for two different types of viewing experiences.

For $50, you can head to the top to see the less than two minute experience, or for $250 you can reserve a 10'x10' viewing area for telescopes, cameras or to simply take it all in.

Executive Director Teresa Gilbert said the highest point in southern Illinois makes it ideal.

“I think it’s just going to be indescribable," Gilbert said. "I’m not a solar eclipse expert by any means, but I think it’s just hard to describe what it’s going to be like – for people who talk to me and tell me they have attended and been a part of these solar eclipses in other places – they just tell me it’s an amazing experience, just a once in a lifetime experience that is really hard to describe, so, I’m hoping that we can provide that. The very best experience for people."

Gilbert said they do expect to see the event to sell out so people will need to purchase tickets early.

She said no tickets will be available on the day of the event, and a ticket will be required to come up the hill

So plan ahead if you want to see the eclipse from this view.

