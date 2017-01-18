Heartland college anticipating tuition increase amid MO budget cuts

The cost of attending college in Missouri may soon be on the rise.

Missouri Governor Eric Greitens announced a rollback, Monday, that cut more than $146 million from the state spending.

Nearly 45 percent of that figure fell on state universities and community colleges.

Wesley Payne, Three Rivers College president, says the state is withholding $409,000 from Poplar Bluff based community college for 2017.

In the short term, Payne says departments will work for ways to cut back but students and faculty will feel little impact.

"If you look at that in terms of our total $5.5 million appropriation, it's a significant chunk but it's something that we feel we can deal with without cutting personal, without cutting programs," he said.

But as Three Rivers looks ahead to next school year, a rate increase seems inevitable according to Payne.

“We’re absolutely looking at some tuition increases for next year.”

How much tuition could go up by is still unknown. But Payne says the increase will likely be minimal.

“How big those will be, or how impactful they will be compared to our base, it’s not going to be huge.”

He says students attending colleges or universities across Missouri should expect to see some sort of tuition hike.

“I would suspect that every institution in the state is looking at, if this withhold remains as part of next year’s appropriation, how much do I have to raise tuition to try and raise that gap,” Payne said.

