3 people injured in 2-car crash in Caldwell Co., KY

Three people were injured Friday afternoon in a two-car crash in Caldwell County, Kentucky.

At around 2:52 p.m. on Friday, officers responded to two vehicle injury crash in the 2000 block of Dawson Springs Road.

Roy Hale Jr, 50, of Princeton, was traveling east on US 62, attempting to go around a UPS truck that was parked partially in the roadway.

He struck a pickup truck driven by Barry Smith, 50, also of Princeton, head-on in the westbound lane of US 62.

Hale and two passengers, Anglea Dukes, 30, and Joyce Dukes, 69, both of Princeton, were all taken to Caldwell County Medical Center ER by Caldwell County EMS.

Units were assisted at the scene by Princeton Fire Department.

