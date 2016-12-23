Deadly threat: Track ISIS-linked plots to attack America

The Missouri Department of Transportation wants you to wear orange on Monday, April 3.
The Missouri Department of Transportation wants you to wear orange on Monday, April 3.
What started as a disorderly conduct and trespassing complaint turned into a much bigger ordeal after the suspect allegedly attacked officers and ran away.
What started as a disorderly conduct and trespassing complaint turned into a much bigger ordeal after the suspect allegedly attacked officers and ran away.
Starting Monday, March 27, the US 60/62 bridge in Cairo, Illinois will be closed
Starting Monday, March 27, the US 60/62 bridge in Cairo, Illinois will be closed
According to Murphysboro Fire Chief Steve Swafford, a home is being declared a total loss after a fire on Monday, March 27.
According to Murphysboro Fire Chief Steve Swafford, a home is being declared a total loss after a fire on Monday, March 27.
There are no reports of any injuries after a crash involving a semi-truck and a truck pulling a trailer with cattle inside.
There are no reports of any injuries after a crash involving a semi-truck and a truck pulling a trailer with cattle inside.
The calf inside April the giraffe has become quiet, and keepers and vets are wondering if this is the calm before the storm.
The calf inside April the giraffe has become quiet, and keepers and vets are wondering if this is the calm before the storm.
The Walton County, Florida Sheriff's Office has arrested two chaperones and 21 students from two Montgomery private schools following two separate open house party incidents Wednesday and Thursday nights.
The Walton County, Florida Sheriff's Office has arrested two chaperones and 21 students from two Montgomery private schools following two separate open house party incidents Wednesday and Thursday nights.
Police have arrested a woman in connection with a Sunday afternoon hit-and-run in Andrews.
Police have arrested a woman in connection with a Sunday afternoon hit-and-run in Andrews.
Why did Cracker Barrel fire Brad's wife? It's really no one's business, other than Brad's and his wife's, but that hasn't stopped people around the world from demanding answers after a Harrison County, IN, man publicly asked the restaurant chain why his wife Nanette was let go from her job at the Cracker Barrel in Corydon.
Why did Cracker Barrel fire Brad's wife? It's really no one's business, other than Brad's and his wife's, but that hasn't stopped people around the world from demanding answers after a Harrison County, IN, man publicly asked the restaurant chain why his wife Nanette was let go from her job at the Cracker Barrel in Corydon.
The attorney for Dawn Drexel said his client was notified by the FBI that a search was taking place in Georgetown County Friday for the remains of Brittanee Drexel, according to WHEC in Rochester, N.Y.
The attorney for Dawn Drexel said his client was notified by the FBI that a search was taking place in Georgetown County Friday for the remains of Brittanee Drexel, according to WHEC in Rochester, N.Y.
Doctors say the 11-year-old’s burns come from prolonged exposure to Borax, one of the main ingredients in the popular craft project.
Doctors say the 11-year-old’s burns come from prolonged exposure to Borax, one of the main ingredients in the popular craft project.
NFL owners approved the Oakland Raiders' move to Las Vegas at the league meetings on Monday.
NFL owners approved the Oakland Raiders' move to Las Vegas at the league meetings on Monday.
Authorities say a 22-year-old police officer has died after a shootout with a man who fled a traffic stop in central Oklahoma.
Authorities say a 22-year-old police officer has died after a shootout with a man who fled a traffic stop in central Oklahoma.
If you have shopped at a Harbor Freight store in the last five years, you may be eligible for a refund.
If you have shopped at a Harbor Freight store in the last five years, you may be eligible for a refund.
Jesse Edward Dickerson sobbed uncontrollably as a judge set his bond at $1 million Monday afternoon.
Jesse Edward Dickerson sobbed uncontrollably as a judge set his bond at $1 million Monday afternoon.