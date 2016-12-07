Salukis fall to Louisville Cardinals 74-51

The 11th ranked Louisville basketball team proved to be too much for Southern Illinois Wednesday beating the Salukis 74-51 in Louisville, Kentucky.

The Cardinals led by 11 points at halftime and cruised in the 2nd half for the 23 point victory at home.

With the loss, the Salukis fall to 5-4 and Louisville improves to 8-1.

