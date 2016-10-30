'American Indians - Yesterday & Today' event coming to Marble Hill

'American Indians - Yesterday & Today' event coming to Marble Hi - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

MARBLE HILL, MO (KFVS) -

Bollinger County Museum of Natural History in Marble Hill will host Chief White Eagle on Saturday, November 12 at 2 p.m.

The program, entitled "American Indians - Yesterday & Today," will take people through a history of Native American cultures from past to present.

Children will have the chance to enjoy a Native American scavenger hunt, crafts and other activities from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. 

Chief White Eagle is a well-known artist, teacher and lecturer.

The event is open to the public. Regular admission to the museum will apply, but all other activities are free.

