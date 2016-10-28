NAACP announces freedom fund banquet

The Paducah/McCracken County branch of the NAACP has announced the date and keynote speaker for its annual Freedom Fund Banquet.

The event will be Sunday, November 6 at 2:30 p.m. at the Robert C. Cherry Civic Center.

The theme this year is "Our Lives Matter, Our Votes Count."

The keynote speaker for this years banquet is Dr. Anton Reece, the newly appointed president of West Kentucky Community and Technical College. Dr. Reece has a Ph,D. in educational psychology and research.

He has previously worked at WKCTC Paducah Community College.

In addition, this year's banquet is a time to recognize the recipients of the Curlee Brown Award and the Boyles-Coleman Scholarship.

Tickets for the Freedom Fund Banquet are $30 each, $50 for a couple or $15 for students.

For more information, call 270-519-8408.

