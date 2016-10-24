Doctors expect to treat hunters for tree stand falls during deer - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Doctors expect to treat hunters for tree stand falls during deer season

Written by Nichole Cartmell, Digital Producer
Connect
(Source: Nichole Cartmell/KFVS) (Source: Nichole Cartmell/KFVS)
MISSOURI (KFVS) -

About 500,000 Missourians deer hunt each year.

Many hunters use elevated tree stands to provide a clearer view during hunting.

However, the leading cause of injury to hunters has nothing to do with the firearms they carry, but rather from the tree stands they climb.

Doctor Jacob Quick is a trauma surgeon for the University of Missouri Health Care System, and also an avid hunter.

He says the number of tree stand falls will likely rise.

"As a trauma surgeon, I’m also part of a team that treats about 40 patients each year with hunting-related injuries, and most are caused by falls from tree stands," Quick said. "We’ve recently treated a few hunters for serious injuries sustained from these types of falls, and we anticipate that number rising, especially during the popular firearms season."

Tree stands are placed at least 15 feet off the ground.

However, Quick says a fall from even 10 feet can be devastating.

"This can cause serious injuries to the head, neck and spine that may result in paralysis or even death,” Quick said.

According to Quick, tree stand falls are typically caused by improper safety procedures, such as attempting to climb up or down a ladder one-handed while carrying gear in the other.

However, use of a proper safety harness would prevent most fall injuries.

Here are some safety tips to follow:

  • Practice with your stand at ground level, gradually going higher. Several Conservation Department shooting ranges and outdoor education centers have practice poles for free public use.
  • Use proper procedures for securing the stand to a tree.
  • Read the warnings and instructions from the stand manufacturer before each season.
  • Use only stands meeting the standards of the Treestand Manufacturers Association (TMA) rated for your weight and all your equipment you wear or have with you on the stand.
  • Always use a safety harness that meets TMA standards and is rated for your weight and any gear you wear.
  • Attach your safety harness to the tree from when you leave the ground, throughout the hunt and when you descend to the ground.
  • Always position yourself so that you step down onto your tree stand to test its stability.
  • Never climb into a tree with a loaded gun or arrow ready to shoot.
  • Always use a haul line to raise or lower your gear, including unloaded firearms, bows and arrows.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • American ISIS wife endured horror, now wants to come home

    American ISIS wife endured horror, now wants to come home

    Thursday, April 19 2018 7:26 PM EDT2018-04-19 23:26:55 GMT
    Thursday, April 19 2018 9:02 PM EDT2018-04-20 01:02:08 GMT

    Sam Sally says she was coerced by her husband, who has since died, into crossing into ISIS territory while on vacation in Turkey four years ago.

    Sam Sally says she was coerced by her husband, who has since died, into crossing into ISIS territory while on vacation in Turkey four years ago.

  • AL mother pleads for drivers to put down distractions while driving

    AL mother pleads for drivers to put down distractions while driving

    Wednesday, April 18 2018 7:07 AM EDT2018-04-18 11:07:42 GMT
    April is distracted driving awareness month (Source: Michelle Lunsford)April is distracted driving awareness month (Source: Michelle Lunsford)
    April is distracted driving awareness month (Source: Michelle Lunsford)April is distracted driving awareness month (Source: Michelle Lunsford)

    April is distracted driving awareness month, and a mother from Alabaster hopes her daughter's story will convince you to keep both eyes on the road at all times. 

    April is distracted driving awareness month, and a mother from Alabaster hopes her daughter's story will convince you to keep both eyes on the road at all times. 

  • Teen death in van: Family storms out of city hall after councilman 'crossed the line'

    Teen death in van: Family storms out of city hall after councilman 'crossed the line'

    Wednesday, April 18 2018 10:32 AM EDT2018-04-18 14:32:46 GMT
    Kyle Plush's uncle confronts Councilman Wendell Young, saying he "crossed the line" at Tuesday's City Council meeting. (FOX19 NOW)Kyle Plush's uncle confronts Councilman Wendell Young, saying he "crossed the line" at Tuesday's City Council meeting. (FOX19 NOW)

    Kyle Plush's family stormed out of a City Hall meeting after sitting through five hours of testimony Tuesday, saying one councilman "crossed the line."

    Kyle Plush's family stormed out of a City Hall meeting after sitting through five hours of testimony Tuesday, saying one councilman "crossed the line."

    •   
Powered by Frankly