SIU Carbondale honoring Native Americans

November is Native American Heritage Month and SIU Carbondale will hold several events during the month including guest speakers, film presentations, special exhibits and more all honoring Native American Culture.

Sarah Adams-Cornell, a member of the Choctaw nation, will present the keynote address at 5 p.m. on November 4 in the University Museum Auditorium at Faner Hall.

The topic of her presentation is "A Mile in My Moccasins: Issues Impacting Native Americans."

The presentation and the rest of the Native American Heritage Month activities are open to the public.

Everything is free with the exception of the special recipes, to be served in conjunction with regular meals at campus dining halls on certain days.

You can click here for a menu.

The meals are provided at no cost in campus dining halls for students with meal plans and open to other students and the general public for a price of $9.42 for adults and $5.55 for ages 4-12.

Tickets will be available at the dining halls.

For information including the schedule of events you can click here or call 618-453-3740.

