American Queen Steamboat to make stops in Cape Girardeau, Paducah

Written by Alycia Dobrinick, Digital Marketing Manager
(Source: American Queen Steamboat Company) (Source: American Queen Steamboat Company)
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

The American Queen Steamboat will dock in Cape Girardeau and Paducah this week.

The ship will be in Cape Girardeau on Thursday, October 20 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

It will dock in Paducah on Friday, October 21 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The paddle wheeler is longer than a football field and includes six decks.

It makes stops at several river port cities including Memphis, New Orleans, Cincinnati, Louisville, Pittsburgh, St. Louis and St. Paul.

You can find more information and make reservations by calling the American Queen Steamboat Company at 888-749-5280 or visit their website.

