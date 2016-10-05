Injured bald eagle rescued in Patterson, MO

A Patterson man's trip to the St. Francis River turned into a rescue mission after he spotted a bald eagle stuck in a limb line.

Mike Allen, his son Drew, and their friend Dylan Jimerson got the bird off the limb line and cut the hook out of its wing.

"We set it down and noticed it wasn't bringing it's wing back in right," Allen said.

Allen says after the bird did not fly away they decided to bring back to the boat launch.

"We figured the game warden would meet us out there but couldn't get a hold of nobody," he said.

Wayne County Sheriff Dean Finch said they tried to help Allen by calling game wardens in the area; however, no one answered their phone at the time.

So he took the bird home for night and kept it in a laundry basket before turning it over to the Missouri Department of Conservation the next morning.

"My wife, I woke her up at twelve thirty and showed her and she was quite surprised," he said.

Now the bird is on the mend at Watkins Wildlife Rehab in Bollinger County.

Animal rehab specialist John Watkins says the eagle was weak and her wing damaged from trying to pull herself free.

"We found no broken bones but she does have a pretty good infection in her wrist," he said.

He said the bird is at least five-years-old and may take up to a few months to recover enough to fly. He said she is receiving antibiotics for the infection and is responding well to food and a little rest.

"She's going to make a comeback, I believe, that she'll go back out into the wild," Watkins said.

For Allen, that's all he could hope for.

"I don't know I just couldn't leave it laying there like that if we cut it loose maybe it'd have a chance," he said.

Missouri Department of Conservation agents do not believe this is a case of poaching.

They say the eagle accidentally became hooked in an old fishing line.

