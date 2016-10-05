UT Martin Named one of America's 100 Best College Buys

The University of Tennessee at Martin has been named on “America’s 100 Best College Buys,” compiled by Institutional Research & Evaluation, Inc., for the 11th consecutive year. UT Martin is one of four institutions listed from Tennessee.

“When value is defined as an exceptional return on investment, ‘America’s 100 Best College Buys – 2017’ proves that for the 11th consecutive year students at the University of Tennessee at Martin can be assured of the high value of their educational opportunity,” Lewis Lindsey Jr., IRE president said. “Providing a high-quality educational environment at the lowest possible cost is the result of planning and efficiency. (This listing) proves that the students at the University of Tennessee at Martin continue to benefit from the strategic decisions made to provide the highest quality education at the lowest cost.”

In order to be named to the list, the school must be an accredited, four-year institution offering bachelor’s degrees and full residential facilities, including residence halls and dining services.

The institution must also have had an entering freshman class in fall 2015 with a high school grade point average and/or SAT/ACT score equal to or above the national average for entering college freshmen. Also, the out-of-state cost of attendance in 2016-17 for three quarters or two semesters must be below the national average cost of attendance or not exceed the national average cost by more than 10 percent.

“UT Martin is continuously recognized as a place to receive a high-quality education at a reasonable price,” Dr. Bob Smith, UT Martin interim chancellor said. “Now with the recent reduction of out-of-state tuition, an even wider range of students can have access to UT Martin’s top-notch faculty and hands-on learning opportunities.”

UT Martin continued as a top university for public master’s level institutions in the South, according to U.S. News & World Report. UT Martin was ranked 16th, up from number 19 in the 2016 ranking. The university also appeared among southern regional institutions in the “Best Colleges for Veterans” category.

The Princeton Review also named the university among the “Best in the Southeast” for 2016, making this the 14th consecutive year for UT Martin to appear on this list.

