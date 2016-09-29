Planning workshops scheduled for 'The Great American Eclipse'

Two planning workshops have been scheduled for "The Great American Eclipse."

The first workshop will be held at Southeastern Illinois College in Harrisburg, Ill. on September 22 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. in room G120.

The second workshop will be held at Shawnee Community College in Ullin, Ill. on Sept. 29 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the River Room.

Each workshop will contain four sessions, which include:

General overview of the eclipse itself, education, business and tourism perspectives

Public safety, emergency, traffic, liability

Business opportunities, need for additional operating hours, ideas for new business or expansion of existing businesses, liability insurance

Overview of tourism related websites including a regional grant, various tourism planning committees, lodging, attractions, events, marketing and packaging

The public is invited to attend both events.

The Great American Eclipse will be on August 21, 2017.

The southern-most Illinois area is predicted to have the longest duration of totality, meaning the longest eclipse viewing time.

For more information, you can contact Candy Eastwood, at the Center for Community and Economic Development, at 618-634-3231 or candye@shawneecc.edu.

