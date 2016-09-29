Planning workshops scheduled for 'The Great American Eclipse' - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Planning workshops scheduled for 'The Great American Eclipse'

Written by Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
Connect
(Source: Pixabay) (Source: Pixabay)
SOUTHERN ILLINOIS (KFVS) -

Two planning workshops have been scheduled for "The Great American Eclipse."

The first workshop will be held at Southeastern Illinois College in Harrisburg, Ill. on September 22 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. in room G120.

The second workshop will be held at Shawnee Community College in Ullin, Ill. on Sept. 29 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the River Room.

Each workshop will contain four sessions, which include:

  • General overview of the eclipse itself, education, business and tourism perspectives
  • Public safety, emergency, traffic, liability
  • Business opportunities, need for additional operating hours, ideas for new business or expansion of existing businesses, liability insurance
  • Overview of tourism related websites including a regional grant, various tourism planning committees, lodging, attractions, events, marketing and packaging

The public is invited to attend both events.

The Great American Eclipse will be on August 21, 2017.

The southern-most Illinois area is predicted to have the longest duration of totality, meaning the longest eclipse viewing time.

For more information, you can contact Candy Eastwood, at the Center for Community and Economic Development, at 618-634-3231 or candye@shawneecc.edu.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • American ISIS wife endured horror, now wants to come home

    American ISIS wife endured horror, now wants to come home

    Thursday, April 19 2018 7:26 PM EDT2018-04-19 23:26:55 GMT
    Thursday, April 19 2018 8:23 PM EDT2018-04-20 00:23:27 GMT

    Sam Sally says she was coerced by her husband, who has since died, into crossing into ISIS territory while on vacation in Turkey four years ago.

    Sam Sally says she was coerced by her husband, who has since died, into crossing into ISIS territory while on vacation in Turkey four years ago.

  • Teen death in van: Family storms out of city hall after councilman 'crossed the line'

    Teen death in van: Family storms out of city hall after councilman 'crossed the line'

    Wednesday, April 18 2018 10:32 AM EDT2018-04-18 14:32:46 GMT
    Kyle Plush's uncle confronts Councilman Wendell Young, saying he "crossed the line" at Tuesday's City Council meeting. (FOX19 NOW)Kyle Plush's uncle confronts Councilman Wendell Young, saying he "crossed the line" at Tuesday's City Council meeting. (FOX19 NOW)

    Kyle Plush's family stormed out of a City Hall meeting after sitting through five hours of testimony Tuesday, saying one councilman "crossed the line."

    Kyle Plush's family stormed out of a City Hall meeting after sitting through five hours of testimony Tuesday, saying one councilman "crossed the line."

  • AL mother pleads for drivers to put down distractions while driving

    AL mother pleads for drivers to put down distractions while driving

    Wednesday, April 18 2018 7:07 AM EDT2018-04-18 11:07:42 GMT
    April is distracted driving awareness month (Source: Michelle Lunsford)April is distracted driving awareness month (Source: Michelle Lunsford)
    April is distracted driving awareness month (Source: Michelle Lunsford)April is distracted driving awareness month (Source: Michelle Lunsford)

    April is distracted driving awareness month, and a mother from Alabaster hopes her daughter's story will convince you to keep both eyes on the road at all times. 

    April is distracted driving awareness month, and a mother from Alabaster hopes her daughter's story will convince you to keep both eyes on the road at all times. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly