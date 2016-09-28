This week in music: 1973 An American Band - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

This week in music: 1973 An American Band

Written by Jim Eftink, Producer
Let's travel back in time and check the music scene from 1973.

This week 43 years ago, Billboard Magazine had these songs at the top of its Hot 100.

At number five was a song about a faded southern belle from Tennessee.  Delta Dawn was the second of three number one hits released by Australian singer Helen Reddy.

Paul Simon was rock solid at number four with Loves Me Like a Rock. The song features backing vocals by the gospel group The Dixie Hummingbirds who also recorded their own version of the hit.

In the number three spot was Cher with Half Breed. The song would go on to become Cher's second number one hit as a solo artist.

At number two was the song that helped solidify Marvin Gaye's reputation as a sexual icon.  Let's Get It On is ranked as number 32 on Billboard's all time Hot 100 songs.

In the top spot was Grand Funk Railroad with We're An American Band.  Drummer Don Brewer wrote the song after getting into an argument with members of the British band Humble Pie over American versus British rock.  At one point Brewer stood up and shouted "We're An American Band."

