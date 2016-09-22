Local colleges hold meetings on Great American Eclipse

There might be 333 until a solar eclipse will be seen perfectly over the Heartland, but it's never too early to start planning.

Southeastern Illinois College in Harrisburg, Illinois is hosting a planning meeting September 22 from 3-7 p.m. in room G120.

The meeting on September 29 will be held in Ulin, Illinois at Shawnee Community College. It will take place from 3-7 p.m. in the River Room.

Each workshop has four sessions:

A general overview of the eclipse.

Planning and execution of public safety in case of emergency, handling of traffic, and liability.

Business opportunities for the area and possible need of business expansion.

An overview of tourism related websites. This includes: regional grants, various tourism planning committees, lodging, attractions, events, marketing and packaging.

The public is welcome and encouraged to attend all of the workshops.

The Great American Eclipse is set to take place on August 21st, 2017 and will pass through the Southernmost Illinois area for the longest viewing time during its passing.

