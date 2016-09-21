New chief hired in Murphysboro, IL - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

New chief hired in Murphysboro, IL

Written by Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
(Source: KFVS) (Source: KFVS)
MURPHYSBORO, IL (KFVS) -

A new chief has been hired at the Murphysboro Police Department.

According to dispatch, Chad Roberts will start on September 28.

He will replace Brian Hollo who is retiring.

Hollow comes from Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

