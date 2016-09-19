Former Cape Girardeau Police Chief dies

Henry Gerecke served as Cape Girardeau's police chief from 1974-1981. (Source: KFVS)

A former Cape Girardeau Police Chief has died.

Henry H. Gerecke passed away on Sunday, September 18 at the Chateau Girardeau.

Gerecke served as the Chief of Police from 1974-1981.

According to the city's website, Gerecke began the reorganization of the department in "classical Chain of Command form."

That reorganization included new uniforms and equipment.

Gerecke is also credited with making training a priority for the department.

He is also known for developing the motto "Don't tell me what we did yesterday, what we are doing today."

Chief Gerecke was the chief of police when confessed serial killer Timothy Krajcir began his crime spree in Cape Girardeau in the late 1970s.

Many investigators credit his leadership with laying the ground work for his arrest in 2007.

Funeral services are being handled by Ford and Sons Funeral home.

Visitation for Gerecke will be held at Ford and Sons Funeral Home on Mt. Auburn on Tuesday, September 20 from 4-8 p.m.

His funeral will take place at St. Andrew Lutheran Church on Wednesday, September 21 at 10 a.m.

Gerecke's family has asked the police department for an Honor Guard.

Members of the police department will attend the funeral.

