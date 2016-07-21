Paducah man arrested for false report

A Paducah man is facing charges after allegedly falsely reporting a theft.

According to Paducah Police, Christopher Sexton, 38, told police that three men stole tools and other items from his home on July 5.

During the investigation, the detective on the case said Sexton's story started to fall apart.

A witness reportedly told the detective that Sexton actually gave the tools to someone as collateral.

Sexton was arrested on Wednesday and booked into the McCracken County Regional Jail.

