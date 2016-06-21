First two Greek Village houses at Southeast nearly finished

It's an idea that's been long talked about on the Southeast Missouri State University campus and it's finally taking shape.

Phase one of the Greek Village Housing project at Southeast Missouri State University is nearly finished.

According to the university, the project is on schedule to open for the start of the fall 2016 semester in August.

Phase One includes two newly built houses on the north end of the campus, north of the Show Me Center, bordered by North Sprigg Street and Alumni Drive. The houses will be leased by two Southeast fraternities: Sigma Nu and Sigma Phi Epsilon.

Tom Hadler, facilities management design project manager, said the current focus on the 7,300- and 7,664-square-foot houses is masonry work.

Masonry on the back side of the Sigma Nu house has been completed, and masonry on the Sig Ep house is about 90 percent finished, he said.

Mechanical, electrical and plumbing rough-in has been done in the past couple of weeks. Painting and ceiling installation are scheduled to begin next. After that, work will focus on the outside trim on both houses.

Hadler said the first phase is expected to be finished on July 22.

Meanwhile, he said work on the second phase of the project has begun.

The Shivelbine house, formerly located on the property north of the current construction, has been razed to make way for houses for Pi Kappa Alpha and Sigma Chi.

Grading is expected to begin in a few weeks on the second phase, after which footings will be installed. Hadler said work will begin first on the Pi Kappa Alpha house, followed about a month later by the start of the Sigma Chi house.

Hadler said Phase Two of the project, which includes building two more houses to be leased by Pi Kappa Alpha and Sigma Chi, is projected to be finished by fall 2017.

The new Greek Life project will house 61 students in the fall.

The new development will accommodate Southeast's growing Greek community and, in turn, may free space up in the traditional Greek Hill area for other Greek chapters to live in Southeast's current Group housing area.

Southeast currently has 21 Greek organizations, and more than 12 percent of the Southeast student body participates in Greek life.

“There are a handful of single bed rooms in each house, with two beds per bedroom in Sigma Nu’s house and three beds per bedroom in each one in Sigma Phi Epsilon,” Hadler said. Both houses are also equipped with a meeting area, kitchen, study room and safe room for inclement weather."

Southeast's Board of Regents awarded a $7.72 million contract for the Phase One Greek Housing project in October 2015. While the university will finance the cost of construction, the financing costs will be amortized to the chapters through their lease rate.

The Board of Regents approved the Greek Village concept in December 2014. In February 2015, the Regents authorized administration to complete design development and negotiate lease terms. In May 2015, the Board approved conceptual design and gave administration the go-ahead to complete design development.

