Titan One Missile Arrives at Discovery Park of America in Union City

Folks in Obion County were treated to quite the sight Sunday evening as a large Titan One Missile arrived to the Discovery Park of America in Union City after being transported from the Huntsville Space Center in Alabama.

During the coming months the missile will be refurbished by brothers Jeff and David Ursery.

Once restored, the missile will be on display at the park in STEM Landing near the moon dome just outside the Military Gallery.

“Once I-69 is complete, the Titan Missile will be quite the head-turner,” said DPA CEO Jim Rippy. “People driving down the new I-69 will be even further compelled to stop when they see Discovery Center and this huge missile rising up out of the surrounding cornfields,” he added.

The missile is projected to be as tall as the current Tower at Discovery Park, and is a gift from NASA.

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.