Live webcam alert: Look inside endangered falcon nests in MO

It's probably safe to say that most of us love live animal webcams.

Especially, when those cameras are local.

The Missouri Department of Conservation just launched two live webcams giving an inside look at peregrine falcon nest boxes here in Missouri.

Both of them are in the Kansas City area.

According to the MDC, both boxes originally had four eggs.

But now at least one of those boxes has four baby falcons or eyasses.

MDC says these babies will start flying in June.

Here's why these nests are important.

Peregrine falcons are endangered in Missouri.

These nests are part of MDC's program it launched back in 1991 to bring these falcon populations back up.

Click here to watch the falcon cam featured on Heartland News Now.

If that one isn't exciting enough for you, click here for the second falcon webcam.

