Chief: New Madrid woman admits to stealing items from cemetery

A New Madrid County woman was arrested Friday after allegedly stealing various items from a local cemetery.

On Friday April 15 the New Madrid Police Department received a report that thefts were taking place in Evergreen Cemetery in New Madrid.

An officer retrieved surveillance footage from a building nearby and saw the suspect, later identified as Teresa Gravil, taking items from grave markers at the cemetery.

The officer found Gravil on Wednesday April 20 and interviewed her about the theft.

Gravil admitted to taking items such as solar lights and decorations from grave sites at Evergreen Cemetery on three separate occasions.

Most of the stolen items were recovered at her residence in New Madrid.

She was placed under arrest charged with two counts of theft/stealing.

She is currently being held in the Pemiscot County Jail with a $1,500 bond.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.