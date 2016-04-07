River commission to stop in Cairo, IL for annual high water inspection

The Mississippi River Commission (MRC) will conduct its annual high-water inspection trip on the Mississippi River April 11-15.

Four public meetings have been scheduled aboard the Motor Vessel Mississippi in selected towns along the river so commission members have a chance to meet with local partners, stakeholders, and residents to hear their concerns and ideas.

The commission will be in Cairo at 9 a.m. on April 11.

The other stops are in Memphis and Louisiana.

All meetings are open to the public.

The MRC, established in 1879, has seven members, each of whom is nominated by the President of the United States and vetted by the U.S. Senate.

Three of the organization's members are officers of the Corps of Engineers; one member is from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration; and three members are civilians.

The purpose of the meetings is to maintain an exchange of viewpoints and ideas between the watershed interests, the public, and the Corps.

