Chief: Stolen truck from Steele recovered in St. Louis

A truck reported stolen in Steele, Missouri was recovered in St. Louis County.

According to Steele Police Chief Billy Joe Stanfield, on March 27 a man reported is 2006 Chevrolet Silverado was stolen while it was parked at his home on Missouri Street. He said the man reported a handgun was inside the vehicle at the time of the theft.

Police made the report to the Pemiscot County Sheriff's Department.

According to Chief Stanfield, they were later notified the truck was recovered in St. Louis County after it was involved in a crash. The handgun was also recovered.

The driver of the stolen truck was identified as a 36-year-old man. Chief Stanfield said the suspect had active warrants for his arrest through St. Louis County.

The suspect was taken into custody.

According to Chief Stanfield, charges of tampering with a motor vehicle are pending.

